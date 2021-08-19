Wayne Rooney sends message to Derby County fans following victory over Hull City

Wayne Rooney has shared his delight on social media after Derby County secured their first win of this Championship campaign – a 1-0 triumph over last season’s League One winners Hull City.

Debutant Sam Baldock scored the sole goal of the game in the 57th minute, with fellow Derby newbie Phil Jagielka picking up the club’s Man of the Match award.

Rooney has been seriously restricted in what he can do in the transfer market this season, with the Midlands club operating under a strict transfer embargo.

Despite the worries of not having enough senior players to even compete at Championship level this year, Rooney has welcomed a number of second-tier standard free agents to the club.

After a 1-1 draw on the opening day against Huddersfield Town, and heartbreak at Peterborough United, when Posh scored twice in injury time, Derby travelled to Hull and returned with the three points.

Taking to Twitter today, Rooney wrote: Delighted to get our first win of the season last night. “Thanks to all the travelling for the fantastic support, never goes unnoticed #dcfc“

The verdict

This is a very big three points for The Rams, especially because of the way they lost out to Peterborough on Saturday.

Rooney has been tasked with the difficult job of keeping Derby competing this year, during a time. of continued uncertainty.

However, he has made good additions to his squad, signing players with a wealth of Championship experience to support the younger members at Derby.

It is a year where the vast majority of Championship followers have predicted that Derby will be relegated, and Rooney will be eager to prove people wrong – they certainly now have the personnel to steer away from a relegation battle.

