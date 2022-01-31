Wayne Rooney sends message to Derby County fans following club’s latest display

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has thanked the club’s fans on Twitter for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s clash with Birmingham City.

The Rams produced an incredible comeback to rescue a point at Pride Park as they scored two late goals in this fixture.

Birmingham opened the scoring in the first-half as Lyle Taylor slotted past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop after being teed up by Onel Hernandez.

Taylor then went close to scoring a second goal on his debut for the Blues as his effort was denied by Allsop.

Following the break, Scott Hogan extended his side’s advantage by converting from Ryan Woods’ cross.

Luke Plange pulled a goal back for Derby in the closing stages of the game before Krystian Bielik netted a spectacular equaliser in stoppage-time.

The midfielder produced a superb overhead kick to seal a point for his side.

As a result of this draw, Derby closed the gap between them and safety to seven points.

After the game, Rooney sent a message to the club’s supporters on Twitter as he reflected on his side’s latest display.

The Rams boss posted: “Great comeback from the lads today.

“We’ll always fight till the end.

“Thanks again for all the support.”

Great comeback from the lads today. We’ll always fight till the end. Thanks again for all the support 👏⚪️⚫️ #dcfc pic.twitter.com/zDXIpsAeDf — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 30, 2022

The Verdict

Derby illustrated yet again in this particular fixture that they are willing to do everything in their power to achieve survival in the Championship this season.

Currently defying all expectations, the Rams know that if they can pick up victories on a regular basis in the Championship, they will put the teams around them under a considerable amount of pressure.

With Rooney opting to turn down an interview at Everton earlier this month in order to stay at Pride Park, he will now be keen to guide his side to a relative amount of success in the coming weeks.

Set to face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday, the Rams will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in this particular fixture as they have only lost one of their last six games in the Championship.