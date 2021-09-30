Wayne Rooney sends message to Derby County fans as he reflects on his side’s latest display

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for their support in yesterday’s showdown with Reading.

After suffering a narrow defeat to Sheffield United last weekend, it was always going to be intriguing to see whether the Rams would be able to deliver a response to this setback against the Royals.

Rooney opted to make several changes to his starting eleven for this fixture as the likes of Ryan Allsop, Jason Knight and Craig Forsyth were given the chance to impress at Pride Park.

Forsyth opened the scoring for Derby in the first-half of the clash as he placed his header from Knight’s cross into the top-corner.

Following the break, Allsop produced a fantastic stop to prevent John Swift from equalising.

Despite some late pressure from Reading, Derby managed to clinch a 1-0 victory in-front of their supporters.

Set to face Swansea City on Saturday, the Rams will be determined to seal another win in this particular fixture.

Derby could close the gap between them and safety to four points if results elsewhere go their way this weekend.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Rooney praised Derby’s fans for their brilliant support.

The Derby boss posted: “Another big night at Pride Park with brilliant support.

“Let’s keep getting behind the lads.”

The Verdict

Whilst Derby are currently bottom of the Championship standings as a result of their recent points deduction, their performances this season under Rooney have been relatively impressive.

Yet to suffer a defeat at home in the Championship, the Rams will fancy their chances of beating a Swansea side who have only won two of their opening 10 league games.

If Rooney leads Derby to safety next year, he will become a hero amongst the club’s supporters who have had to endure some tough moments in recent months.

Providing that the Rams overcome the challenge that Swansea will pose this weekend, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the second-tier following the international break.