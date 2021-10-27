Wayne Rooney sends message to Derby County fans ahead of club’s showdown with Blackburn

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters who watched their side participate in an open training session on Tuesday.

The Rams allowed their fans to gather more of an insight into how they prepare for games in the Championship by training at Pride Park.

Nearly 2,500 supporters were in attendance yesterday as prizes such as signed shirts and home match tickets were given out.

Derby will be hoping to use the momentum that they gained from their impressive performance against Coventry City last weekend to secure a positive result in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Graeme Shinnie’s goal cancelled out Matt Godden’s first-half penalty as the Rams secured a draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Although Derby are currently bottom of the Championship standings, they could move to within three points of safety this weekend if they beat Blackburn.

Ahead of this game, Rooney has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for attending the club’s open training session.

The Derby boss posted: “Pleasure to meet some of our fans yesterday at our open training session.

“Thanks for coming down and showing your support.”

The Verdict

Despite the fact that off-the-field issues have dominated the headlines at Derby in recent months, Rooney has managed to develop a rapport with the club’s supporters by leading his side through this tough period.

The Rams have improved as a team this season after avoiding relegation to League One by the skin of their teeth in May and will be determined to achieve survival next year.

Providing that Rooney is able to guide his side to victory in their upcoming clash with Blackburn, Derby could potentially leapfrog Barnsley in the Championship standings ahead of their showdown with Markus Schopp’s side next week.

If Derby retain their second-tier status for another season, Rooney will be seen as a hero at Pride Park as the club are currently in a precarious position after recently entering administration.