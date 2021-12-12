Wayne Rooney sends message to Derby County fans after club’s 1-0 victory over Blackpool

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following the club’s latest display in the Championship.

The Rams made a welcome return to winning ways in the second-tier yesterday as they secured a 1-0 victory over Blackpool at Pride Park.

Rooney decided to hand Luke Plange his first senior start in this fixture after the teenager demonstrated some real signs of promise during last weekend’s clash with Bristol City.

The forward repaid the faith shown in him by Rooney by netting what turned out to be the winning goal for the Rams in the 51st minute as he fired home from close-range.

Whilst Blackpool did push for an equaliser in the closing stages of this fixture, Derby illustrated a great deal of resilience as they sealed all three points in-front of their supporters.

Although the Rams are still in need of a miracle to avoid relegation this season due to the fact that they are 17 points adrift of safety following their 21-point deduction, they have nevertheless managed to deliver a host of fantastic displays this season.

Following his side’s latest triumph, Rooney took to Instagram to thank Derby’s fans for the support that they illustrated yesterday.

The Rams boss posted: “Great support at Pride Park today.

“Thanks everyone.”

The Verdict

Derby have managed to develop a siege mentality this season after a poor end to the previous campaign which nearly culminated in relegation to the third-tier.

Whilst it is likely that the Rams will be playing League One football next year due to the fact that they have already been deducted 21 points during the current term, there is no reason why Rooney cannot transform the club’s fortunes in the not too distant future.

The former England international has already played a major role in helping the likes of Jason Knight, Max Bird and Liam Thompson make considerable strides in terms of their development as he has given this trio the opportunity to express themselves at senior level.

By continuing to turn to Derby’s academy graduates for inspiration, Rooney could potentially guide the club to some more impressive results at this level.