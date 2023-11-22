Highlights Wayne Rooney is open to listening and addressing any issues that his players may have, both on and off the pitch.

Building a strong relationship with the players is crucial for Rooney to maintain their support and keep the dressing room united.

If he loses the dressing room, he will be out of a job sooner rather than later.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has urged his players to come and see him if they have any issues, speaking to Birmingham Live.

Blues haven't been successful under the Manchester United legend thus far and this has led to growing dissent in the fanbase.

Many supporters were sceptical of Rooney before a ball was kicked under his stewardship, with the club's decision to replace John Eustace with him not proving to be that popular.

In fairness, the main reason for this is that many adored Eustace, but results since Rooney's appointment haven't helped to change the mood at St Andrew's.

Thus far, Blues have won just one point from a possible 15 under Rooney, although it could definitely be argued that these five games were a very difficult set of fixtures for the 38-year-old.

Not only did they have to travel to the likes of Middlesbrough, Southampton and Sunderland, but they also hosted Ipswich Town who have been one of the best teams in the division this term, with Kieran McKenna's side currently sitting level on points with league leaders Leicester City.

However, some supporters' patience is wearing thin already, and three points are desperately needed against Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United after the international break if Rooney is to get sceptical fans onside.

Even if they do win six points from six, he will have his doubters, but he will be under a lot less pressure than he is right now.

What message did Wayne Rooney have for his Birmingham City players?

One of the main challenges he faces is getting the players working well within his system.

This isn't an easy task considering a decent chunk of the squad have spent quite a bit of time playing under predecessor Eustace.

But Rooney is perhaps helping himself by being a figure who's open to listening to the players' worries.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He said: "I’m a coach who is very open with the players. I want the players to come to me if there’s any issues. Firstly, if they are not playing I always explain to them why they are not playing.

"Any issues off the pitch as well, my door is always there for the players to come in and speak about that. I knew I had got to a point where I had to speak to someone and I did.

"That has been a massive help to me in my career and it’s something I would advise the young players to do now."

Is Wayne Rooney adopting the right player strategy at Birmingham City?

Rooney simply must take this approach because he needs to keep the players onside.

He will struggle to do this if he keeps losing games - and ensuring the players are onside may help him earn an extra game or two in charge if things get even worse.

The likes of Tom Wagner and Garry Cook may be fully behind him, but the fans and the players will ultimately decide how long he's in charge for.

A toxic atmosphere in the stands could make his job untenable - and his job will surely be gone as soon as he loses the dressing room.

This empathetic approach from Rooney will help him to continue building bonds and that can't be a bad thing.