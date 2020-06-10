Wayne Rooney sends message as Derby County’s return to EFL action edges closer

Derby County are back in full training now as they look to finish the season off strongly and hit the ground running in under a fortnight.

The Rams have endured a rollercoaster of a season under Phillip Cocu, and mounted an unlikely push for the top-six before the EFL campaign was brought a halt over three months ago.

Ahead of the final nine games of the season, Derby sit 12th in the Sky Bet Championship table, with the Rams sitting only five points off sixth with some crunch matches still to play.

Five points isn’t a lot to make up, particularly in a division like the Championship where anyone can beat anyone, so Cocu needs to ensure that his players are ready to go in less than two weeks.

Their first game back in action sees them travel to another top-six contender in Millwall, who are managed by former boss Gary Rowett.

Wayne Rooney will be eager to use his experience to help Derby close the gap on sixth, and he has since posted a message on Twitter as he looks to get back to full fitness.

Rooney has been a fantastic addition for the Rams since joining from D.C United in January, scoring four goals and chipping in with two assists.

The Verdict

If Derby resume their season strongly then I can really see them mounting a serious push for the play-offs.

Five points in this league is nothing, especially when they still have games against teams in and around the play-offs still to play.

Rooney’s leadership and experience will be key in these final nine games as he knows how to handle the big occasion.