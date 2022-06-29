Wayne Rooney sends emotional Derby County message after his departure

Wayne Rooney has revealed that leaving Derby County was one of the ‘hardest decisions’ he has made, as he thanked the fans for the way they treated him.

The England legend initially joined the Rams as a player in 2020 and would go on to succeed Phillip Cocu as manager after his tough start to the season.

From there, Rooney had to deal with plenty of off-field issues that hindered him but he continued to do the job well, even after they were hit with a massive points deduction last season that ultimately confirmed their relegation.

So, the 36-year-old was loved by the fans for his commitment but he decided to leave after Chris Kirchner’s takeover bid failed earlier this month.

And, taking to Twitter, Rooney reflected on his time at Pride Park with a heartfelt message to the support.

“A massive thank you to all the fans, players, and staff at Derby for your support over the last three years. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my career.

“Thanks for taking me in as one of your own. Please get behind the next manager and give them what you gave me, trust, loyalty, and unbelievable support. Some great memories I’ll never forget.”

The verdict

This is a classy message from Rooney and even though he has left the fans will always appreciate the way he stuck by the club at what was a real, lengthy low point when he didn’t have to.

As well as that, he also ensured they had a team to be proud of, with the team defying the odds regularly under his guidance even though they couldn’t stay up.

So, whilst it’s a shame he has now gone, Rooney will always be popular at Pride Park and he clearly loved his time working for Derby.

