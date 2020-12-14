Wayne Rooney sends Derby County transfer message ahead of January window

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he has been working on transfer targets for Derby County, as he revealed he feels the club need a new striker in the January window.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Rams right now, as they wait for Sheikh Khaled’s proposed takeover to go through, which should then lead to a permanent manager being appointed.

For now, Rooney, who is favourite to land the job permanently, remains in caretaker charge but he confirmed to Derbyshire Live that he is making plans when it comes to potential new recruits next month.

“We have been looking at players, assessing who could come in but the big question for us now is can we bring these players in. We can have stuff in place, that is not a problem, I think once January comes we will be in a position where them players will be ready if the funds are there from the club.

“The striker area we need to add to. Colin (Kazim-Richards) has come, and he’s been great. If we can add one or two more in that position it would only benefit the team in the long run.”

Derby are back in action on Wednesday when they host high-flying Swansea.

The verdict

The takeover situation at Derby has dragged on for some time now, but fans will be pleased to see Rooney is still making plans.

Even if he doesn’t land the top job, he’s still a coach and he has worked with the group for a year now, so he knows what the squad needs to improve.

As he says, everything is in place but ultimately they won’t be able to sign off on anything until the money men arrive, and the sooner the better for Derby as they could miss out on players if it’s not quickly finalised.

