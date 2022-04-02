Wayne Rooney sends defiant Derby County message amid off-field uncertainty

Wayne Rooney has vowed to finish the season with Derby County as he expressed his ‘love’ for the club.

WR: "I'm finishing this season, 100 per cent. There's no way I'm walking away. "I love this club, the fans and the staff and I want that to continue. "I need to be able to do my job in a way that allows me to do myself and the fans justice."#DCFC pic.twitter.com/vazyuZ2Umn — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 1, 2022

The Manchester United legend has done a terrific job in very difficult circumstances at Pride Park, with the club’s off-field problems well-documented as they search for a new owner.

Given everything he has had to contend with, some would’ve forgiven Rooney if he wanted to depart.

However, speaking to the club’s media, the 36-year-old insisted his focus is on finishing the campaign, although he suggested he will need reassurances before committing beyond that.

“I’m finishing this season, 100 per cent. There’s no way I’m walking away. I love this club, the fans and the staff and I want that to continue. I need to be able to do my job in a way that allows me to do myself and the fans justice.”

The Rams are back in action this afternoon as they host Preston North End as they look to complete what would be a miraculous escape from relegation.

Rooney’s men are eight points adrift of 21st placed Reading with seven games to play.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

In truth, nobody would’ve expected to leave at this stage of the season, because if he’s managed to last this long with all that’s gone on then another seven games won’t hurt!

He deserves so much credit for the way he has handled himself during this testing period and he has enhanced his reputation even if they go down.

For now though, Rooney will still believe the improbable is possible, but Derby really do need to win today to give themselves any chance.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.