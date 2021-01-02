Wayne Rooney sends clear Derby County takeover message as January transfer window gathers pace

Wayne Rooney has discussed the Derby County takeover situation, saying that ‘the sooner it’s done, the better’.

The Rams are thought to be closing in on a deal that will see Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited complete a full takeover of the club that could see them become one of the richest teams in England.

That consortium is being led by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled who is bound to make a big impact.

However so far there’s been no word on when a deal will be announced.

With the January transfer window now upon us questions are being asked about the club’s plans when their future is so uncertain, but according to Rooney, he’s already made it clear who he wants to sign.

As quoted by the Derbyshire Telegraph, Rooney said: “The sooner that (the takeover) is done, the better for us. We can identify targets, I can identify targets I want to bring in, and then it is on the owners to produce that player for me.”

Asked if the takeover will impact their plans, he added: “No. I have already given them some targets I want to bring in.

“Of course we all want it (the takeover) done, but from my point of view I have no update on the situation and I’ll keep moving on.”

The Verdict

Derby County will be prepared for the January transfer window.

The club need to strengthen this month and Wayne Rooney will be adamant that the required signings are made to help the club to kick on.

Hopefully the takeover will be completed soon and then the fans can look forward to seeing their club move to the next level.