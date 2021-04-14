Wayne Rooney sends bullish Derby County message ahead of relegation run-in

Wayne Rooney insists that he is ‘calm’ about Derby County’s situation as they prepare for a crucial five games to end the season.

Says of the five games left Derby "certainly" need to win two or three of them. Remains confident they'll stay up: "I'm calm, I'm relaxed." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) April 14, 2021

Rotherham’s victory against QPR last night has made things very interesting at the bottom of the league, with the Millers just four points behind the Rams with three games in hand.

The first of those will be against Coventry City tomorrow, which is a game that Derby fans will surely be keeping an eye on.

Even though things are tight at the bottom, Rooney told The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that he is ‘calm’ and ‘relaxed’ about the final weeks of the campaign, as he targeted two or three wins.

The first of those games comes against Blackburn Rovers on Friday night, and it will be a game that Derby will believe they can pick up maximum points from. That’s because Tony Mowbray’s side are without a win in eight and have recorded one victory since the end of January.

With this the first Championship game ahead of the weekend, it gives Derby a chance to put pressure on their rivals.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

This is the sort of message that you would expect from the manager, although you can be sure that Rooney is more anxious than he is letting on deep down!

Rotherham’s win last night has made things really tight, and if the Millers pick up three points tomorrow then it will be extremely close at the bottom.

But, all Derby and Rooney can do is focus on themselves. So, it’s about beating Blackburn and the team can take encouragement from the way they played against Norwich last time out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.