Wayne Rooney reveals Tom Lawrence trait that’s got him impressed at Derby County

Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence has been praised for his leadership, with Wayne Rooney revealing the Welshman’s ability to lead from the front has been ‘excellent’.

It’s been a tough couple of months for Derby. They’ve entered administration and been deducted 12 points, which leaves them bottom of the Championship table and fighting a relegation battle once more.

However, performances on the field have been good for the Rams and Rooney’s stock is rising as a manager.

He’s been discussing his captain with Derby’s official media recently, where he pinpointed what makes Lawrence the leader he is within the Rams’ dressing room.

Rooney said: “I feel Tom Lawrence has been very good as captain.

“I wasn’t expecting him to be the biggest voice in the dressing room because people lead in different ways.

“He could have scored more goals but his work ethic and the way he leads from the front has been excellent.”

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Derby County players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Who does former Derby County man Martyn Waghorn play for now? Coventry City Lincoln City Ipswich Town Norwich City

Lawrence, 27, has featured in 12 of Derby’s 14 Championship fixtures so far this season. The Welshman has returned two goals and an assist, showcasing his versatility by playing in a number of different roles Rooney has asked of him.

This weekend, Derby will continue looking to build back their point tally when they take on Blackburn Rovers at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Lawrence was maybe a surprise pick as Derby captain over the course of pre-season. It came shortly before the season started but Rooney added the likes of Phil Jagielka to his squad and retained Curtis Davies.

They could’ve been two go-to figures to take the armband given all the off-field issues at Derby. However, Rooney has had faith in Lawrence.

And, it’s a credit to him that he has. Lawrence is leading the club magnificently and holding himself really well as skipper at a tough time.

If he can rediscover the levels of performance we saw two or three years ago, mixed with this leadership, Rooney’s delight will only grow.

Thoughts? Let us know!