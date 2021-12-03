Wayne Rooney reveals timeline for when stricken Derby County duo could return to action

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that Sam Baldock could make his return to action later this month.

However, Lee Buchanan is not expected to feature for the Rams until mid-January due to the severity of his injury.

Baldock picked up a hamstring injury during Derby’s 3-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth and has missed the club’s recent clashes with Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.

Buchanan also sustained an issue with his knee in this aforementioned meeting with the Cherries and will be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of the year.

In the absence of Buchanan and Baldock, Craig Forsyth and Ravel Morrison were both given the opportunity to impress against QPR on Monday.

Despite taking the lead in this particular fixture, the Rams were unable to prevent Mark Warburton’s side from sealing all three points at Pride Park.

Set to face Bristol City tomorrow, Derby will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship at Ashton Gate.

Ahead of this fixture, Rooney shared an injury update on Buchanan and Baldock.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about Baldock, the Rams boss said: “Sam is doing his rehab, probably looking mid-December for him.”

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Derby County academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Making reference to Buchanan, Rooney added: “Lee is doing his rehab, probably looking at mid-January for Lee.”

The Verdict

Whilst Derby will be pleased by the fact that Baldock is set to return to the match-day this month, Buchanan’s absence could have a negative impact on their fortunes in the Championship if Forsyth picks up an injury or a suspension.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.70 in the second-tier, Forsyth will be looking to make the left-back position his own over the Christmas period.

Rooney could opt to turn to Colin Kazim-Richards for inspiration in Saturday’s clash after Ravel Morrison failed to make an impression in the centre-forward role against QPR.

Kazim-Richards may feel as if he has a point to prove tomorrow as he has yet to find the back of the net for Derby in the Championship this season despite making 11 appearances at this level.