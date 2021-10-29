Wayne Rooney reveals strategy for Derby County’s January transfer window

Derby were plunged into off-field turmoil earlier this season, with the club being forced to enter administration. However, with interest in the side mounting and hopes of a new buyer before the winter transfer window, boss Wayne Rooney has told Derbyshire Live that he plans to ‘get players in’ if he can during the month.

The Rams have been solid so far this season despite their current situation. They may be battling at the bottom end of the table thanks to a points deduction but they have already amassed enough points to reach a positive total again and are only a few points away from escaping the drop zone entirely.

Despite the youth in their side, they are managing to get the results they need under the management of Wayne Rooney – and if they can find a new owner before the turn of the year, then the former Man United player may be able to bring in some new recruits to strengthen the team further and take them higher up the table.

The manager already knows his plans for the winter window if he has the money available to him and can make some signings though. He told Derbyshire Live: “The first thing for me is obviously to get players in and get players signing new contracts, that is no secret, that is what we need.

“The quicker we can do that, the better, and hopefully before January because we are in a difficult position at the minute and the more players we can get in, the better.”

The former striker then knows exactly what he wants if he has the funds available to him – and if he could bring in some new signings and tie up new deals for some of his more important current players, then he could have a strong base to work with moving forward with Derby.

The Verdict

Derby fans will not be holding their breath until anything official is confirmed in regards to new ownership but Wayne Rooney is clearly hopeful of a deal being done that could allow him to make some changes in the winter transfer window. If he was able to do so, then it would massively aid them in staying in the Championship.

Rooney has done a tremendous job in difficult circumstances so it would be a boost for the side if he was able to work with a budget and bring in more players that he wants. If the off-field issues can be solved too, then who knows – perhaps a push towards the top end of the table could be on next season.