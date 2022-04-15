Wayne Rooney reveals stance on Derby future after Chris Kirchner meeting

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has indicated he wants to stay on at Pride Park and “bring this club back to where it can be” after meeting with prospective owner Chris Kirchner.

The American businessman was named the preferred buyer earlier this month and has flown over to the UK as he looks to push through his takeover deal.

Kirchner claimed in a Twitter Q&A earlier this week that despite relegation to League One looking likely, Rooney was keen to remain as manager beyond the end of the current campaign.

Speaking in the pre-Fulham press conference yesterday, the former England captain confirmed that he’d met with the prospective owner yesterday.

He told club media: “Chris Kirchner was at training yesterday and watched the session before I had a meeting with him.

“We discussed things moving forwards, and that’s a real positive.

“If this can get done, it’s almost a rebirth for the club – a change to recent years.”

On the topic of his own future, Rooney added: “Chris wants me to be here next season, and I want to bring this club back to where it can be.

“We’re putting plans in place for that and are both confident it can get done.

“Everyone deserves it but we can’t get ahead of ourselves. There’s still a long way to go.”

Despite being deducted 21 points, losing countless players, and only having a threadbare squad, Rooney came close to leading Derby to a remarkable escape from relegation.

It seems the Rams are set to fall just short, however, as they’re nine points back from Reading with five games to play and host league leaders Fulham today.

The Verdict

This is a promising update from a Derby perspective.

Kirchner suggested earlier this week that Rooney wanted to stay on but the Rams boss has now indicated himself that he’s keen to take the East Midlands club back up to the Championship and perhaps beyond.

He has warned that there is still a long way to go in terms of putting the things in place to ensure that has happened and supporters would be right to be cautious.

We’ve seen over the past few years that League One is a difficult division to get out of but based on what we’ve seen this year from Derby, if Kirchner and Rooney can rebuild the club properly then they should be in a fantastic position to launch a promotion push.

