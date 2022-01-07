Wayne Rooney reveals ‘ridiculous’ bids for Derby County players

Wayne Rooney has revealed that “ridiculous” bids have been made for Derby County players this month and compared them to going into a Ferrari garage with £10,000.

With uncertainty surrounding a potential Derby takeover, other clubs have been circling some of their brightest talents.

But despite the fact a preferred bidder is still yet to be named, it was reported yesterday that bids had been rejected for both Lee Buchanan and Louie Sibley.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Elias Burke in a press conference ahead of the Rams’ FA Cup clash with Coventry City, Rooney offered further insight into the offers made for Derby players this month.

Buchanan and Sibley are just two of the Derby players that have been linked with a move away from Pride Park in the winter window.

As per a Football League World exclusive, Max Bird, Jason Knight, and Jack Stretton are on the radars of a string of clubs.

While the Daily Mail has indicated that captain Tom Lawrence was also a player attracting attention from elsewhere.

A strong recent run has helped Derby move to within 11 points of safety – impressive given they have been handed deductions worth a combined 21 points this term.

The Verdict

It’s no real surprise that club’s have been trying to take advantage of Derby’s current situation by looking to pinch some of their key assets cheaply.

Rams fans can take heart from the message from the administrators yesterday, which indicated they were “committed to maintaining the quality and integrity of the squad”.

Whether they can make it through the winter window without cashing on anyone remains to be seen but Rooney’s comments indicate that the club aren’t in the position to have to accept “ridiculous” offers just yet.

For Derby’s sake, you hope they don’t get to that point and that progress on the takeover can be made soon.

If that can happen and Rooney’s side can continue to get results, then a remarkable escape from relegation could be on the cards.