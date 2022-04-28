Wayne Rooney reveals requirement for Derby County summer signings

Wayne Rooney has pinpointed what Derby County will need for their League One campaign, with experienced players a particular target.

The 36-year old believes his squad will need experience in order to to combat the third division.

Derby had their relegation confirmed earlier in the month following a late 1-0 defeat to QPR.

But Rooney is hopeful that the team will see better days as Chris Kirckner’s takeover bid gets rolling in the right direction.

When asked how the Rams boss sees his style of play translating to League One, he was firm that there would be no compromises.

“The same. That’s the way I see the game being played. I have said all season you need to be brave with it. What we can’t do is just go long ball,” said Rooney, via Derbyshire Live.

“Of course there will be profiled positions and profiled players in what we want. We need more experience, we need players who know the division well, who we know can cope with it alongside some of the exciting young players we have got.

“Ultimately, the foundations of how I want to play, the identity of the team, won’t really change unless there are drastic changes to the squad.”

Rooney has been linked with a move away from Pride Park, with Premier League outfit Burnley reportedly interested in the Derby manager.

But the former England international is still planning for life in the third tier, with the club now hoping it can be active in the transfer market once the impending takeover is made official.

Derby still have two games left to play in this Championship season, with a trip to Blackpool on April 30 up next, before they round out their campaign at home to Cardiff City on the 7th May.

The Verdict

Rooney is looking to target all areas of the pitch, with experienced Championship players already in mind.

It is also a positive sign that Rooney is continuing to operate with the transfer window in mind.

This bodes well for the future of the club and the incoming takeover by Kirchner.

It also shows that Rooney has some level of commitment to managing the club in League One despite speculation linking him with a move this summer.