Wayne Rooney reveals reasoning behind Derby County tweak during Millwall loss

Wayne Rooney has revealed to Derbyshire Live the reason behind last night’s half time substitution that saw Colin Kazim-Richards Richards and Ravel Morrison replace Louie Sibley and Festy Ebosele.

The Rams fell to their first defeat in seven home league games against Millwall last night, with Rooney’s side finding themselves 2-0 down at the break.

Derby managed to pull a goal back in the 88th minute, courtesy of a Jake Cooper goal in the 88th minute, however, they were ultimately unable to secure a positive result, with Reading’s victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday meaning that the Rams are now eight points from safety.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about his decision to introduce the more experienced pair into the game at half time, Rooney said: “It was a tactical change.

“He (Ebosele) took a kick first half, but he was fine, I just felt we needed another striker alongside Plange up there.

“We also needed someone like Ravel with his quality to maybe unlock their defence.

So the two changes were purely tactical.”

The verdict

It is certainly clear to see why the changes were made, and whilst Ebosele has been a key source of creativity and positivity in recent weeks, the experience and know-how that Morrison and Kazim-Richards possess made the double substitution a necessary one.

Derby lacked creativity and attacking intelligence in the first half with Tom Lawrence missing, whilst their decision to operate with two forwards helped Derby to impose themselves more, whilst also helping the Rams to press higher.

With the gap from safety stretching to eight, last night’s defeat was a missed opportunity to secure a much-needed result, especially with Pride Park emerging as somewhat of a fortress in recent weeks.