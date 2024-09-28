Wayne Rooney has opened up on Plymouth Argyle’s reaction to the 4-0 opening day loss the team suffered to Sheffield Wednesday.

The defeat was a crushing blow to Rooney, who was overseeing his first competitive game in charge of the Pilgrims.

However, the team have bounced back in the following six games, earning eight points and moving clear of the relegation zone in these early stages of the season.

A 3-1 win at home to Luton Town on Friday night moved them up to 13th before the rest of the weekend’s action.

Goals from Rami Al Hajj and Ibrahim Cissoko secured all three points, giving them their second win in three games.

Plymouth Argyle stats vs. Luton Town Stat Per 90 Shots (on target) 19 (6) Possession (%) 56 Passes 452 Pass Accuracy (%) 78 Fouls 4 Offsides 0 Corners 3

Wayne Rooney makes Plymouth Argyle resilient claim

Rooney has revealed that the Plymouth team have been very resilient since suffering the 4-0 loss at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday back in August.

The 38-year-old has expressed his delight with the team’s response to that initial setback and took great pleasure in seeing his side earn an important three points on Friday night.

"I think there were lots of things [to be pleased about in Luton win],” said Rooney, via Plymouth Live.

“This is a conversation I had with the players on Wednesday, the defenders will do a lot of work to keep us in games and then the attackers will get all the glory, and it's exactly what happened tonight.

Related Plymouth Argyle player touts Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher for Cardiff City Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards has touted two of his former Home Park bosses in Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher for the Cardiff City job

"I think what you are seeing is a real togetherness from the players, the staff, the fans - everyone is buying into what we are trying to do, and there is a great feel around the football club. I think that's really important.

"After the start we had to the season [the 4-0 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday], over the last few weeks, we have been resilient because that wasn't an easy start for myself, for the staff, for the players.

“We have shown a lot of character, had good performances competed in all the games, and got another good win tonight.

“I'm really pleased."

Plymouth’s results since 4-0 hammering

Plymouth earned two league draws in the immediate aftermath of their 4-0 loss to the Owls, as well as progressing to the second round of the EFL Cup.

But defeats to Watford and Stoke City meant they were winless in their opening four games.

A 3-2 victory over then league leaders Sunderland earned the Pilgrims their first win, with Friday night getting them their second three points of the season so far after seven fixtures.

Up next for Plymouth will be a trip to face Burnley midweek on Tuesday night in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Plymouth response has been very encouraging

The 4-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday was incredibly embarrassing, and the worst possible start for Rooney as manager.

His previous managerial stint at Birmingham City was a disaster, and this opening loss made it seem like it could follow in similar footsteps.

But the response to that defeat has been very encouraging for supporters, and a win over Luton is a sign they’re moving in the right direction.

Plymouth have now racked up eight points from seven games, which is a solid pace for them to avoid relegation to League One this season.