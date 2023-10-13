Highlights Wayne Rooney had other opportunities to return to English football but chose Birmingham City due to their ambition.

Despite Birmingham's current success, Rooney's arrival at this time is a brave decision as it may be difficult for him to impress fans who didn't want John Eustace to leave.

Birmingham are in better shape now than they were in last season, with promising permanent additions and effective use of the loan market giving Rooney the tools to be successful in his new role.

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he had other opportunities to get back into English football in the past four to six weeks before choosing Birmingham City, speaking to the Daily Mail.

The former Manchester United striker had previously been in charge of DC United - but quit on Sunday and that increased speculation about a potential switch to St Andrew's - despite how well John Eustace was doing.

Despite Eustace being able to guide them into the play-offs, that wasn't enough for the board who opted to make a managerial change to ensure all key club figures were on the same wavelength.

From Garry Cook's explanation, it certainly seems as though that was the reason why a managerial change was made, although there has been a lot of scepticism about this decision considering Rooney didn't endure the best time out in the United States.

He did, however, almost guide Derby County to safety at the end of the 2021/22 campaign despite the fact they had been deducted 21 points for their fall into administration and breach of the EFL's financial rules.

And he will be desperate to impress just as much as St Andrew's as he was able to at Pride Park, although he will have to do it without Liam Rosenior who seemed to be a key figure alongside him in the East Midlands.

Straight away, there will be plenty of pressure on him due to how unpopular this managerial change was, and he will need to get results pretty quickly to give himself the best chance of keeping the fanbase onside.

Why did Wayne Rooney choose Birmingham City?

There are plenty of reasons why Rooney would want to choose Birmingham.

Firstly, the size of the club is ideal for him. Blues are a big club and arguably deserve to be in the Premier League.

As well as this, the club are in a much better position now than they were in this time last year.

Rooney did have opportunities to go elsewhere - but decided to choose the Midlands side and he outlined some of the reasons for this choice.

He said: "To get back into English football is great. I have had opportunities over the last 4-6 weeks to do that but after speaking to Birmingham and seeing the ambition of the club, it excites me.

"There is more pressure which I love. I love the fact we are in sixth in the league and I love the challenge. I have dealt with pressure since I was a kid so it’s nothing new.

"It might be new to some of the players so I might have to get them ready for that. There are tough games coming up, and I can’t wait."

Was Wayne Rooney right to choose Birmingham City?

Despite the fact Blues sit in the top six, he comes in at a difficult time because the club are doing so well at the moment.

If Rooney had arrived at a time when things weren't going so well, it may have been easier for him to impress Birmingham fans, so this is definitely a brave decision for him to take charge of the Championship side.

However, Blues are in better shape now than they were in last season, bringing in several promising permanent additions and also utilising the loan market well once again.

The tools are in place for Rooney to be successful - and he has made the right decision to come to Birmingham.

But it remains to be seen whether he can be a success for his current side.