Wayne Rooney reveals mixed Derby County injury news ahead of Blackburn test

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Lee Gregory will miss the rest of the season, whilst he gave an update on three other players ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Blackburn.

Wayne Rooney has labelled Matt Clarke a 'big doubt' for the trip to Blackburn, but confirmed that Nathan Byrne will be available.#BRFCvDCFC pic.twitter.com/qnOrgX0Tep — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 14, 2021

A run of one win in ten has left the Rams looking nervously over their shoulder, as they are just four points clear of the relegation zone. And, that could be reduced to one if Rotherham beat Coventry in a huge fixture this evening.

So, the importance of the clash at Ewood Park is clear, and Rooney gave a mixed update on the injury front when speaking to the club’s media ahead of the game.

Firstly, he revealed that Gregory’s hamstring injury will rule him out for the rest of the campaign, whilst George Edmundson is still a week away from full fitness.

Elsewhere, defender Matt Clarke was described as a ‘big doubt’ but there was good news after Rooney stated that Nathan Byrne would be fit to start.

The right-back missed the defeat at home to Norwich last time out after picking up a knock in the loss at Reading on Easter Monday.

The verdict

This is a crucial game for Derby and with Blackburn on a terrible run themselves, this is a real chance for the Rams to pick up a much-needed victory.

In terms of the updates, most knew Gregory would be out for a while, and it’s no surprise this has come too soon for Edmundson.

Having Byrne back is a major boost considering his pace and energy down the flank, and Rooney will be desperate to have Clarke back considering the injury issues he has in defence, but it doesn’t sound promising on his availability.

