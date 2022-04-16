Wayne Rooney reveals latest discussions in Derby County takeover

It’s no secret that Derby County and manager Wayne Rooney have struggled off the pitch this season.

Despite sitting in the relegation zone, Derby haven’t actually had the poorest season.

Due to the Rams being handed a -21 points deduction at the start of the season, they find themselves on 31 points meaning without the deduction they would be safe in the bottom half of the league.

Thankfully for Derby fans, it now seems as though an end may be in sight with talks of a takeover from Chris Kirchner.

They still have a way to go before anything will go through but the talks are definitely giving the fans much needed hope but for now Wayne Rooney is focusing on the on pitch matters.

Yesterday Derby hosted top of the league Fulham and were able to come back from one behind to win the game 2-1, the winner being a Fulham own goal.

Although relegation looks mostly confirmed, this result will have given Rooney’s squad some confidence which they will be hoping they can take forward with them into their final four games of the season.

Kirchner has met with Wayne Rooney this week and reflecting on the meeting the Derby boss told Derbyshire Live: “There have been really positive discussions.

“It looks like it could move forward, but what we need – we have been close before – but what we need, what I need, what the fans need is to get it [the takeover] completed before we get too carried away.”

The Verdict:

It seems like it could be exciting times ahead for Derby County here and they will feel like they deserve something to smile about but Rooney’s attitude is very sensible and totally understandable.

Derby can’t afford to get ahead of themselves and as it stands right now, a takeover doesn’t help their immediate future. All Rooney and his team need to focus on now is getting good results in a final attempt to stay up.

Yesterday’s result was huge for Derby and they will certainly be hoping they can take momentum from this game and get some more good results before the end of the season.