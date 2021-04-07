Wayne Rooney reveals injury setback for Derby County player

Derby County loanee George Edmundson could have played his last game for the club after suffering from a hernia problem.

Edmundson’s first-team opportunities at Scottish giants Rangers were limited, with the likes of Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Filip Helander all ahead of him in the pecking order.

So he took the chance to return to England in the January transfer window, with Wayne Rooney and the Rams taking him for the rest of the season.

But it’s not quite gone to plan for the 23-year-old – he’s played six times, winning just twice, been benched three times and now it looks like he may not play again in the current campaign.

Per the Derby Telegraph, the hernia issue could keep him out for between two and three weeks, which would mean a return before the end of the season, however the possibility of surgery on the problem means that he may just sit it out.

Edmundson hasn’t been in the last two matchday squads and Rooney has revealed his struggles.

“Before George Edmundson came to us he had surgery on a hernia and he has a hernia on the other side,” Rooney revealed, per the Derby Telegraph.

“It is a decision we have to make whether he has surgery on it or not, but I think he will be out for two or three weeks.”

The Verdict

The Rams are thankfully well-covered at the back, or else this could have been a major blow.

It’s always good to have depth though and Edmundson is definitely a capable Championship centre-back, and if he wasn’t injured he may be finding himself back in the side as County continue to leak goals.

The main thing for Edmundson though is to get healthy – he may not be seen again before the end of the season but he could end up back at Pride Park next season if he’s impressed Rooney enough in his short stint at the club.