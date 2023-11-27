Highlights Rooney was furious with his players at half-time, criticising their lack of energy and composure in the first half.

The international break allowed Birmingham City to rest and recharge, making their first-half performance even more troubling for Rooney.

Despite the half-time criticism, Birmingham won the game in the end, providing some relief for Rooney and increasing pressure on Sheffield Wednesday.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that he was furious with his players at half-time against Sheffield Wednesday, speaking after Saturday's game to the Daily Star.

Coming into this game, Rooney was under a huge amount of pressure to turn things around, having won just one point from a possible 15 in his opening five games as Blues' manager.

On paper, that doesn't look great but they have faced some tough sides.

Travelling to Middlesbrough, Southampton and Sunderland during that run of games, they also faced some tough sides at home, with promotion contenders Hull City and Ipswich Town making the trip to St Andrew's.

They would have been expected to win Saturday's game though, not just because they had the home advantage but also because the Owls find themselves at the bottom of the Championship table.

Although they are now under the guidance of Danny Rohl, results haven't been great under their current manager who was brought in to improve results following the departure of Xisco Munoz.

They enjoyed a few minutes of bliss on Saturday with George Byers putting them 1-0 up - but Juninho Bacuna equalised in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half to make it 1-1.

And Jordan James won it for the hosts in the 81st minute, easing some of the pressure that has been on Wayne Rooney and heaping more pressure on Wednesday who are in real danger of being relegated back to League One unless they can turn things around soon.

How the two sides compare P GD Pts 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 24 Sheffield Wednesday 17 -21 6

How did Wayne Rooney react at half-time during the Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday game?

Blues showed character to come back and make it 1-1 just before half-time, just minutes after conceding.

But Rooney was furious with his players in the dressing room at the interval, telling the Daily Star: "We can’t get caught up with the fans’ reaction – everyone has opinions and we don’t want to go in 1-0 down but when you’re on the pitch you’ve got to keep your focus and concentration.

"Forget the fans – my reaction at half-time wasn’t good to the players – that’s why my voice has gone! We didn’t play with the energy I wanted us to play with in the first half and I made the players aware of that but in the second half we were a lot better. I wasn’t very pleased with the first half.

"I thought Sheffield Wednesday pressed really well without the ball but we have to show more composure on the ball because we were too happy to go back to John Ruddy and allow him to make decisions.

"I’ve seen an improvement week by week so if that first half was four weeks ago, I could have understood it, but it was unrecognisable to what we’ve been doing during the international break."

Was Wayne Rooney right to react the way he did at half-time during the Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday clash?

Rooney hasn't thrown his players under the bus at every opportunity during his tough opening run of fixtures.

In the media, he has remained calm, but he had every right to react in the way he did at the interval because he clearly felt that the team had gone backwards.

Having had an international break to rest, recover and recharge their batteries, there were no excuses for the players not to perform better.

Not only did the break allow them to get their energy levels back, which is crucial for Rooney's system, but it also allowed the Manchester United legend to implement more of his ideas on the training ground.

With this in mind, it would have been troubling for Rooney to see his side not perform well despite those factors working in his team's favour. Thankfully for Blues' boss, his team came out on top in the end.