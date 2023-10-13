Highlights Wayne Rooney believes some Birmingham City players are playing within themselves and he aims to release their tension and get them playing to their full potential.

Despite Birmingham City's recent success under previous boss John Eustace, the club's board wants to see a braver style of play implemented.

The decision to make a managerial switch was a surprise due to the club's success - and it may take time for Rooney's style to fully function.

Wayne Rooney believes some of Birmingham City's players are currently playing within themselves and that's something he wants to improve, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The Midlands side are currently in sixth place, having played well for much of this season and securing two wins in their past two league games.

Scoring seven goals and conceding just twice in these two games against Huddersfield Town and rivals West Bromwich Albion, Blues can be exceptionally pleased with their recent performances.

But that wasn't enough for previous boss John Eustace to keep his job, with the club's board wanting to see a braver style of play be implemented at St Andrew's despite the team's success under Eustace this season.

Although the decision to make a managerial switch wasn't a massive shock considering new owners often like to have their own men in place, the timing of the move was a surprise due to the club's success.

Rooney will now have the rest of the international break to implement his ideas, but it may take a while for his style to be fully functioning considering it could be vastly different to the one Eustace adopted during his time at the helm.

What did Wayne Rooney say about Birmingham City's players following his arrival?

Rooney will want to keep his players onside and praise them wherever possible, to boost their morale, provide them with more motivation and with that, produce better results.

He managed to keep the morale high during such a difficult time at Derby and the 37-year-old should be able to do the same at Birmingham without any problems.

But the Manchester United legend did make an honest admission about how some of the squad are playing at the moment - and has revealed that he will be working on this issue.

He said: "They have got more. They are in sixth place and there’s more in them.

"It’s for me to release that tension which some players have.

"In the last 48 hours I have watched the games and I do feel players are playing within themselves. I want to give them more and get them playing to a way I feel they can do."

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Should Birmingham City's players be braver?

The Eustace way seems to have got results this season and this is why many Birmingham supporters will be worried about this managerial change.

They did go on a winless run earlier in the campaign - but they managed to pull it back with two recent wins and it could be argued that a style change isn't required.

Playing braver could result in more attractive football being played at St Andrew's - but it often comes with costs and Southampton's unforced errors this season shows that playing braver doesn't always work out.

This is why it's difficult to say whether Blues' squad should be braver, with both pros and cons to playing this sort of style. But it could be argued that they have the right quality of players to be able to play in this way.

If it doesn't get them results, Rooney's future will be in doubt.