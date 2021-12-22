Wayne Rooney reveals Derby County defender request

Derby are a side that have produced some solid displays despite being at the bottom of the Championship table – and the Rams have played superbly thanks to some good leadership from boss Wayne Rooney.

The former Manchester United player has become a decent manager and despite initially nearly leading his club to relegation, he has taken the side and turned them into a team that would be a lot higher up the division were it not for their points deductions. Now, the manager has spoken to Derbyshire Live about what he wants from the defenders in his team going forward.

Rooney has the Rams playing some nice football and he has encouraged his defenders to get further up the field – and it is something that the boss is hoping to drill into some of his stalwart centre-backs.

Rooney’s methods and way of playing though has paid dividends so far this campaign and whilst they may not be able to get out of relegation this season, they certainly have a good playing base to build upon under the leadership of the former Everton player.

If the boss can keep his team playing this way – and, if there is a takeover, bring in some more players that he likes – then he could certainly have the club playing attractive football and getting promoted back into the Championship.

Speaking about the defenders at Derby and what he wants from them to Derbyshire Live, he said: “At times they [Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka] probably won’t like the things I am asking them to do.

“I am asking them to push up the pitch. Of course they have played a lot of games, they are older players and the natural thing to do is to drop but I want them to be aggressive, I want my goalkeeper to start higher, and them in a higher starting position, and they have been crucial to us.”

If the manager can get them playing to the style that he wants, then there could be more success for Derby down the line.

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney’s managerial capabilities have proven to be very good at Derby so far. Despite his start at Pride Park, he has now shown that the knowledge he had as a player can be passed on to others as a manager – and his team are listening.

This season, the club would no doubt be higher up the table if it were not for the hefty points deductions. If they can sort out their ownership issues and avoid any further deductions, they could be a decent side under his leadership.

This season, the boss might not be able to keep them up but he has certainly got them playing some good stuff – and they’ll be desperate for Everton or any other side to not come in and nab the manager away.

If Derby and Rooney can stay together, then there is every chance they could come straight back into the Championship – if they are relegated.