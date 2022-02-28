Wayne Rooney responds when quizzed for update on potential Derby County takeover

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed he still hasn’t had a concrete update from the administrators about a potential takeover.

The deadline for interested parties to lodge a bid was last week, with the hope that a preferred bidder would’ve been named over the weekend at the latest.

However, there has been no announcement so far, with the fans still waiting to find out exactly who is going to be the frontrunner to do a deal for the club.

And, whilst it wouldn’t be his position to say, Rooney told Derbyshire Live that he doesn’t know any more than the support in terms of what is going on.

“Again, no updates on the situation. So, really these are questions for the administrators. I am sure at some point, whether that is today, tomorrow, everyone will get an update.”

Rooney’s only focus will be on trying to keep the Rams in the Championship against all odds after their 21-point deduction earlier this season.

The East Midlands outfit are currently eight points from safety ahead of a game against Cardiff City tomorrow.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

This will be hugely frustrating for Rooney as, like all Derby fans, he will be desperate for a significant update that will mean a takeover is happening.

So, the delays are annoying but the reality is that this is a very complicated process and a little bit more patience is required.

In the meantime, all connected to the club will be concentrating on the big game against Cardiff, which Derby could really do with winning if they are going to have a chance of surviving.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.