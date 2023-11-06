Highlights Wayne Rooney denies rumours of Birmingham City's interest in signing striker Josef Martinez in January, stating that it's the first he's heard of it.

Birmingham City is planning to make changes in the upcoming January transfer window, with the club backing Rooney to take them to the next level.

The club needs to strengthen its forward line, as they are currently heavily reliant on loan player Jay Stansfield, who will be leaving at the end of the season. Martinez could be a potential target, although there may be obstacles in securing the deal.

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney has denied rumours that his side is interested in signing MLS striker Josef Martinez in January.

Rooney has not been in the Birmingham hotseat for long, and already pressure is on him to get the Blues firing up the Championship table.

Rooney looked on course to pick up his first three points in charge of Birmingham, as they took a 2-0 lead over Ipswich Town. However, the Tractor Boys came back to secure a 2-2 draw and deny Rooney his first win.

The Birmingham hierarchy brought the former DC United and Derby County manager to the club, as they wanted to take the club to the next level.

It is believed that Rooney is going to be backed in the upcoming January transfer window to help Birmingham go to the next level. Therefore, there have already been plenty of names linked with the club, one of whom is Martinez.

What is the latest on Birmingham City’s interest in Josef Martinez?

Rooney spent time in the MLS as a player and a manager, so he is well-customised to the league and the players.

Martinez is a player who has been playing in the MLS for a while now, as he’s played for Atalanta United and most recently Inter Miami, alongside Lionel Messi.

Miami have announced that the Venezuelan will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of this year.

It has since been reported by Alan Nixon, that Rooney is keen on bringing the forward to the UK, as he eyes him for Birmingham City.

Nixon goes on to add that Rooney is a huge fan of the Venezuelan, but there could be a few obstacles before a deal is agreed. Firstly, Premier League side Luton Town are also reportedly keen, as are Brazilian side Internacional.

Furthermore, Nixon also claims a lot could depend on the personal terms that Martinez will be looking for, as Birmingham are said to be weighing up their finances until they get some of their big earners of the books.

The Birmingham boss has now been asked about the recent reports linking his side with Martinez and Rooney has poured cold water on the story.

He said, via Birmingham Live: “My honest answer is that's the first I've heard.

“Obviously, I have sat down with the recruiting team and there are plans in place. I know him very well as a player, obviously playing in the MLS but that’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Do Birmingham City need to sign a striker in January?

As mentioned, there is plenty of talk about the Blues being busy in the new year as the club backs Rooney to make the changes he deems necessary.

One area that needs looking at is the forward line, as Birmingham is relying heavily on Jay Stansfield. The forward is still very early in his development, so the consistency isn’t there, and he is a loan player, so come the end of the season, he will be leaving the club no matter what.

So, Rooney could do with improving his forward line for sure, and whether that is going to be with Martinez, we will have to wait and see, but the forward does have an impressive scoring rate, albeit in not the most competitive leagues.