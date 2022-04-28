Wayne Rooney responds after he is linked with Derby County exit

Wayne Rooney has reiterated his desire to stay on at Derby County after he was named as a frontrunner for the Burnley vacancy.

The 36-year-old has done a remarkable job with the Rams this season despite their relegation and it unsurprisingly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Rooney had been linked with a return to Everton earlier this year before they appointed Frank Lampard, whilst reports claimed that he is now the preferred candidate of the Clarets hierarchy to succeed Sean Dyche next season.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney explained how such talk is a compliment, although he explained he still intends to stay at Pride Park if Chris Kirchner completes his takeover.

“Listen, there is nothing you can do about speculation, I get that. I think I have said a couple of times now it is a credit to myself and the staff and the job they’ve done that speculation is there, but I have said I have a year left on my contract here. I want to try and bring better days back to this football club.

“Now, of course, that depends as I have said over the last few weeks on the takeover going through. If it doesn’t, then of course you might have to reassess that but if it goes through, I am here and ready to try and get this club back up into the Championship and move forward and try and bring some glory days back here.”

The verdict

This is reassuring news for Derby fans who will have worried about losing Rooney given the excellent work he has done since his appointment.

Rooney clearly has a real love for the Rams and if Kirchner does take over, which is expected to go through in the next ten days, it seems he will stick around for the rebuilt.

So, it could be an exciting new era for Derby fans, who will now be counting down the days until the new owner is confirmed, and they will then be ready for an exciting new era which it appears Rooney will lead.

