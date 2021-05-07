Wayne Rooney reacts to speculation surrounding his Derby County future

Wayne Rooney is adamant that he has no plans of leaving Derby County this summer, even if they are relegated to League One tomorrow.

The Manchester United legend landed his first managerial job at Pride Park, and after a positive start, the past few months have been extremely tough.

A run of one win in 14 games, including six successive defeats, means the Rams head into a huge fixture against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow knowing defeat will see them drop to the third tier.

Therefore, there have been plenty of questions surrounding the future or Rooney, and some fans would still want him to go if they stay up considering the poor form in recent months.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney made it clear that he has no plans of quitting.

“Regardless of where we are at my future is at Derby County. I am never one to walk away from a challenge.”

In what’s sure to be a dramatic afternoon, the Rams will definitely stay up with victory over the Owls, and a draw will be enough if Rotherham fail to win at Cardiff City.

The verdict

Even with Rooney’s comments, it’s going to be extremely hard for him to keep his job if Derby are relegated to League One as the fans would understandably be furious.

Of course, the big unknown in this situation is the takeover and if it goes through. Either way though, whoever is in charge will have a big decision to make.

Now though, the only focus is staying in the Championship and the focus for everyone connected to Derby will be on beating Wednesday.

