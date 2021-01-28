Wayne Rooney reacts to speculation linking Derby County man with Premier League transfer

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has made it clear that Jason Knight will not be leaving the club this month, despite interest from Burnley.

The 19-year-old has featured in every Championship game this season, and he has generally impressed in what has been an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Rams.

And, such form has attracted admirers from the Premier League, with West Ham, Leeds and particularly Burnley thought to be keen on the midfielder.

With Derby’s off-field issues continuing to harm the club’s finances, it had been suggested they could be forced to cash in on some of their talents before the deadline.

However, speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway, Rooney was adamant that Knight will not be leaving Pride Park. And, he had a message to any other clubs looking to capitalise on the Rams situation.

“Jason Knight will not be leaving this football club. The vultures can circle all they want. The players I want at this club will stay at this football club.”

Knight is sure to be in the starting XI as Derby host Bristol City this weekend.

The verdict

This is exactly what Derby County fans would’ve wanted to hear, and even though things change quickly in football, Knight clearly won’t be leaving this month.

From a football perspective, it makes sense. Derby are still in a relegation fight and they need their best players, a category which Knight comes into.

Then, in terms of his own development, staying at Derby is the right call. Rooney clearly trusts him and will give him minutes, so it’s about repaying that faith with more good performances this season.

