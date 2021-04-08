Wayne Rooney reacts to significant Derby County off-field news

Wayne Rooney has insisted that Erik Alonso’s proposed takeover of Derby County is “positive news” for the club.

Alonso – who was recently an advisor for Dejphon Chansiri at Sheffield Wednesday earlier on in the season – has agreed to take over at Pride Park, subject to EFL approval.

It comes after the Bin Zayed International group failed to take over the club after awaiting EFL approval, leaving their off-field situation up in the air for a while.

Are these 17 facts about Derby County’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Derby County did not have an official club badge when they were first founded – True or false? True False

But Alonso now looks set to take over the reins at Pride Park, and took to Twitter to deliver a passionate message to fans yesterday afternoon.

On the pitch, Alonso wants to leave the talking to Rooney and his players as they look to mathematically secure safety and avoid relegation from the Championship.

Speaking ahead of Derby’s home clash with league leaders Norwich City this weekend, Rooney mentioned how the news is “positive” for the club.

Rooney has also said that he has had contact with Alonso, but insisted there’s not much else that can be mentioned as the club await EFL approval.

Rooney here. First up, the takeover: "It's positive news. There's not really much I can say on it. But the fact a deal has been agreed is positive." Says he's spoken to Erik Alonso. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) April 8, 2021

The Verdict

For Rooney, he will be delighted to have some small bit of clarity heading into the summer.

Rooney has been unable to work his magic in the transfer window thus far, and they left it until the final day of the window to bring in five loan players in January.

This is something he will want to avoid going forward, and he will want backing both financially and mentally in the long-term.