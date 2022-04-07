Wayne Rooney reacts to significant Derby County off-field development

Wayne Rooney revealed his delight as Derby County took a significant step to finally securing a new owner.

The off-field issues that have hindered the club have been well-known, with the Rams having entered administration earlier this season, whilst they search for a new buyer has been a hugely frustrating process for all involved.

However, there was good news this week as American businessman Chris Kirchner was named as the preferred bidder and he will now look to close the deal to buy the club.

That came as a major relief for all connected to Derby and Rooney echoed their thoughts when speaking to the club’s media.

“This week’s news is a positive step for us all – for fans, players and staff. The important thing is that this club survives, so this is a real positive and we can now see a future.”

It seems likely that Kirchner will be taking over a club that is heading to League One, with Rooney’s side currently nine points from safety with just six games to play.

The verdict

As Rooney says, this was a real positive step for the club as they had been waiting so long for a preferred bidder to be named but it just hadn’t been happening.

Of course, the fans still won’t be completely secure until an announcement is made but clearly they are in the home straight now.

Hopefully it can be sorted quickly to give Rooney a chance to try and get plans in place for next season as it’s still going to be a major summer ahead for the boss, even if it’s in League One, which is looking probable.

