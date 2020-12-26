Wayne Rooney reacts to pivotal moment from Derby County’s loss to Preston

Debry County interim boss Wayne Rooney was not happy with the referee as his side were beaten 1-0 by Preston thanks to a goal deep into stoppage time.

A Martyn Waghorn red card in the first-half meant the Rams were up against it for the remainder of the game, but the team coped well.

Whilst North End gradually started to dominate possession, they were pretty toothless in the final third. However, an excellent effort from Alan Browne in the 96th minute would condemn Derby to defeat – Rooney’s first since taking sole charge.

Prior to the left-footed finish from the Ireland international, the Rams were unhappy they weren’t awarded a free-kick for a foul on Louie Sibley, and Rooney told Derbyshire Live that he wasn’t happy with the official, Darren Bond.

“I think it is a clear foul on Louis Sibley in the middle of the pitch just before the goal. I don’t want to sit here and slate the referees because I know how difficult it is for them, but they are big moments.

“I am not blaming him for them scoring, but it is a goal and we lose the game. It is a clear foul, there are four officials, one of them has to see it.”

The verdict

That was a sickening way for Derby to lose, so you can see why Rooney would be hugely frustrated with everyone involved.

Waghorn deserves criticism for the rash challenge, and the referee could easily have given a foul on Sibley, but he didn’t which put his team under huge pressure.

In the bigger picture, Derby played well once again but they need to start getting points on the board to move away from the relegation zone.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.