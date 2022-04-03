Wayne Rooney reacts to key moment from Derby County’s win over Preston

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney admitted that Max Bird probably deserved to be sent off for his wild challenge on Ben Whiteman in the win over Preston yesterday.

The Rams emerged victorious thanks to a late Ravel Morrison strike but that didn’t tell the story on what was a dramatic day at Pride Park.

That’s after Liam Lindsay was sent off in the first half, before Bird’s late tackle in the 55th minute meant it was ten men each for the rest of the game. And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney had few complaints about the decision.

“It looked like a red card, I can’t say for definite, but it looked like a red card. He’s made a challenge, he has gone for the ball, he has felt he can win it, and sometimes you mistime tackles, I don’t know, but that is what it looked like. Unfortunate for him, but these things happen in football.”

The dismissal means that Bird will miss the next three games for Derby at this crucial period, which come against Swansea, Fulham and QPR.

The verdict

You have to appreciate the honesty from Rooney here as the challenge was a bit reckless from Bird and he certainly endangered his opponent, so the ref will have felt it was a pretty straightforward call.

It was a mistake from Bird to jump in like that and the youngster will learn from this moving forward and he will know you can’t be rash like that, particularly at key moments in games.

Thankfully for the player though, Morrison’s goal means it wasn’t a costly mistake from Bird, but he will have to watch on for the crucial next three games.

