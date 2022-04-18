Wayne Rooney reacts as Derby County’s relegation to League One confirmed

Wayne Rooney was full of praise for his Derby County players after they were relegated to League One this afternoon.

Dropping to the third tier had always seemed inevitable for the Rams after they were hit with a 21-point deduction, not to mention the fact that Rooney was unable to strengthen his squad as he would’ve wanted due to restrictions that were put on the club.

Despite their best efforts, Derby’s relegation was confirmed today, with Rooney’s men losing 1-0 at QPR combined with Reading salvaging a point in dramatic circumstances as they drew 4-4 with Swansea.

And, Rooney gave his thoughts on an emotional day when speaking to the club’s media.

“It’s a strange feeling. It’s sad. I’m disappointed and frustrated but ultimately proud. What the lads have achieved this season on the pitch has been remarkable. The points we have picked up, the effort every week we have put in has been incredible.

“Unfortunately we got left in a position by the previous owner and ultimately that has cost us. I’ve never been relegated in my career. I thought I would be more upset than what I am. I am proud of what the lads have done, the fans have been immense all season.”

The verdict

Rooney has been superb in the way with how he has dealt with all the things that have been thrown at him this season, and he comes across well here again.

He is right to be proud of the squad, because Derby are ultimately going down due to the points deduction, which is obviously nothing to do with him or the group.

So, whilst this will hurt, they deserve credit for taking the fight to the 43rd game, and now fans will be desperate for the takeover to go through and for Rooney to lead the rebuild.

