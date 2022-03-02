Wayne Rooney reacts after Derby County’s defeat to Cardiff City

Despite losing against Cardiff City, Wayne Rooney saw positives in his side’s performance.

Rooney’s team visited Wales last night where they lost the game 1-0 due to a goal from Cardiff substitute Uche Ikpeazu in the 85th minute.

This defeat has left the Rams 23rd in the league and eight points off safety with just 11 games left to play.

Derby had a fair number of chances throughout the game last night but apart from a header from Ravel Morrison that Cardiff keeper Smithies did well to keep out, there wasn’t much threat of them putting their chances away.

However, Rooney feels he saw good signs in the performances of his players as he told the Derby Telegraph: “We have to get better in taking our chances.

“But there are real good signs there in the system, how we play, the players and the information they are taking in.

“There are lots of positive which for the future of the club, if I can keep players, it is a real positive.”

Last night’s result was a third consecutive defeat for Derby, their last victory being a 1-0 win against Peterborough United, the team bottom of the league.

The Verdict:

If Wayne Rooney and his Derby side were able to save themselves from relegation, it would go down as one of the greatest escapes ever. However with another defeat under their belt and against a team close to them in the table, it is looking more and more unlikely.

If they do want a hope at staying up though they have to start putting away their chances and creating an end product. Despite having nine shots in last night’s game, only one of them was on target. Meanwhile their opponents registered four shots on target.

However, you can see why Rooney is taking away some positives from his side’s performance. After conceding four goals against Middlesborough last month, they have conceded only four goals in the four games since. This means if they can get themselves in good goal scoring positions, they made be able to overcome their opponents and grab some wins.

Whether or not they go down, Rooney seems to be thinking about the future of the club already. Whilst he may worry that going down could result in the exit of some players, with quite a young squad he will be hoping he can keep hold of a good number of players and take the fighting spirit he’s instilled into them into next season.