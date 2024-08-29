Plymouth Argyle Head Coach Wayne Rooney has declared a recent bid lodged for Morgan Whittaker as 'laughable', with the Pilgrims star having attracted significant eleventh-hour interest from Burnley.

Rooney has faced challenges in keeping the winger at Home Park all summer, with Rangers reportedly having expressed an interest earlier on in the window. Whittaker played an instrumental role in the side's last-grasp Championship survival in the 2023/24 season, weighing in with 19 goals and eight assists after signing on a permanent basis last summer.

The former Swansea City and Derby County forward is believed to be on the radar of Burnley, who have undertaken a firesale of talent as of late. The Clarets are poised to lose further players before tomorrow evening's deadline and have already seen a host of high-profile players leave Turf Moor in recent weeks, with their interest in Whittaker first called by Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday afternoon.

The Italian reporter made claim to a "formal offer" from the Clarets, which has presumably been rejected, while Nick Mashiter of BBC Sport has recently stated that Burnley have made a second proposal. Mashiter reports that the follow-up offer is a loan bid with an obligation to buy.

Wayne Rooney addresses Burnley's bid for Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker

Rooney was quizzed about the latest state of play with Whittaker in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's home fixture against Stoke City, where he confirmed the club's firm stance on the player and spoke of a "laughable" bid.

He said: "We received a bid and it's absolutely miles away from what we would even consider. It was laughable really.

"I think any bids we receive now, even if they get to the money which we would actually look at, is going to be very difficult because it leaves you no time to replace Morgan Whittaker because he's such a top player. As I said, we received a bid, rejected, nowhere near what we would even consider."

"We are not looking to sell Morgan Whittaker. I have stressed that all pre-season and at the start of this season. Morgan is such an important player.

Morgan Whittaker's stats for Plymouth Argyle, as per FotMob Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 (loan) League One 25 9 7 2023/24 Championship 46 19 8 2024/25 [as of August 29] Championship 4 1 0

"I have been straight with Morgan, I have told him. He knows this. Of course, if a stupid bid comes in for him every player has their price but we want Morgan Whittaker here.

"He's an important player for me, an important player for the club and unless something crazy happens then he will still be here."

Plymouth Argyle supporters will be pleased by Wayne Rooney's Morgan Whittaker stance

Rooney and the club's hardball stance will only be music to the hearts of the Home Park faithful, who perhaps would not have expected Plymouth to have kept hold of Whittaker for so long.

He is quite possibly too good for the Championship altogether, let alone a likely relegation battle at Plymouth this term - and he will doubtlessly prove to be a star turn in Devon once again.

Whittaker opened his account for the current campaign with a stunning strike in their 1-1 draw at QPR last weekend and can only be expected to add many, many more in the coming weeks and months as it simply does not appear as though Plymouth are going to allow their talisman to move on in spite of Burnley's advances