Wayne Rooney provides welcome update on Derby individual in wake of Watford defeat

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says centre back Matt Clarke will be available to return to action when his side face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Clark was forced off at half time during the Rams’ 2-1 win at Wycombe on Tuesday night with a hip problem, and was then absent the club’s matchday squad for the defeat at Watford on Friday night.

However, it now seems as though the Brighton loanee’s absence from the side is not set to be a long one.

Providing an update on Clarke’s fitness situation after that defeat at Vicarage Road, Rooney was quoted by Derbyshire Live as simply saying: “Clarkey is OK. He was struggling for tonight (v Watford) but he will be available again on Tuesday.”

So far this season, Clarke – who is in his second consecutive season-long loan spell with Derby – has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Rams.

That defeat to Watford has left Derby 17th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

The Verdict

You feel this will be a big relief for those of a Derby persuasion.

Clarke has been a really useful presence at centre back for them so far this season, so they will not have wanted to be without him for the long-term.

As a result, you do feel as though the fact that the defender now looks set to make a swift return to the is likely to be a boost for Derby, given the extra defensive stability he provides them with.

However, given George Edmundson has done a reasonably solid job while filling in for Clarke recently, it will be interesting to see if the Brighton loanee will make an immediate return to the starting lineup in midweek.