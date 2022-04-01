Wayne Rooney provides update on Ravel Morrison’s current status at Derby County

Derby County come back from the international break with a game against Preston tomorrow afternoon.

With seven games left to play this season, safety is a massive task for Wayne Rooney’s side who currently sit bottom of the league on 25 points.

They’ve not had a poor season overall but were incredibly hindered by the -21 point deduction they were given at the start of the season.

Eight points from safety, Derby are going to have to put in an impressive performance in their final run of games and hope other results go their way if they are to stay up.

However due to the international break, it could put Derby in a hard position going into tomorrow’s game.

Second top scorer Ravel Morrison has been away for the week playing with the Jamaican national side. He started in all three of his side’s games and got his first goal in a victory over Honduras yesterday.

However given he was playing yesterday and then had to travel back to England before linking up with the rest of his teammates, there were worries over whether this would be too soon for him.

Wayne Rooney confirmed that it wasn’t good news as he told the club’s Official Media: “It’s doubtful that Ravel Morrison can start tomorrow as he didn’t get back until the early hours.”

Without Morrison available to start, Rooney will now have to be looking at who he starts and how he sets up his team as they go and face Preston in search of a result.

The Verdict:

You can’t have anything against the player for going away for his international duty and it’s good to see that he did well when he was away.

However, the timing of his games and flying back with such a short time until his next Derby game has left Rooney in a difficult position.

If he’s looking at his squad of course he would want to be able to call upon Morrison but unfortunately if he started him tomorrow, he probably wouldn’t get the best out of his player or team.

Rooney is now left with the decision about how he sets his side up tomorrow but with a game against a team in 14th, he will have to make sure it’s the correct decision as this could be a winnable game that Derby need.