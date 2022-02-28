Wayne Rooney provides update on injured Derby County player ahead of crucial period

Wayne Rooney has revealed Kamil Jozwiak is making good progress as he looks to return from an ankle injury, but he is still not close to playing again.

The Polish winger suffered the issue in the first half of the dramatic 2-2 draw with Birmingham City at Pride Park at the end of January and he hasn’t featured since.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney explained that Jozwiak is making good progress, although he still isn’t likely to be back before the end of March.

“He is still working on his recovery, his rehabilitation. That is going well. He is still a few weeks away, so I am not expecting him back any time soon. So we will see how he is after the international break and hopefully we can get him back towards the end of the season.”

Even though the 23-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season, welcoming him back to the squad would be a big boost for Rooney as his team look to complete an unlikely escape from relegation after their significant points deduction.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good to see that Jozwiak hasn’t suffered any setbacks, even if he has got more work to do as he looks to return to full fitness.

With Derby in a desperate position, Rooney needs all of his players available, and there’s no doubt that the former Lech Poznan man would’ve featured a lot had he been available.

But, these things happen and it’s now down to the boss to work with what he has to try and get a result against Cardiff tomorrow.

