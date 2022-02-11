Wayne Rooney provides update on Festy Ebosele interest at Derby County

Festy Ebosele had been linked with a move to Udinese late last week with the Serie A club hoping to secure the 19-year-old’s services for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international played a starring role in Derby County’s 3-1 win over Hull City in midweek and looks set to be a key player in realising their survival hopes in the coming months.

The Rams did well to hold onto the likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight, Ebosele and some of their other young talents in January, however if there is no solution off the pitch soon, their chances of keeping them beyond this season only decrease.

Wayne Rooney offered an update on the situation between Ebosele and Udinese in the pre-match press conference this afternoon, quotes are provided by The Athletic’s Elias Burke.

Rooney said: “He (Ebosele) hasn’t done a medical and as far as I’m aware there hasn’t been a contract agreed.”

This comes as hugely positive news for Derby supporters and hopefully it should mean that Ebosele is less unsettled in his position in the squad.

The talk cannot be good for the focus of the teenager on the mammoth task at hand that is the Rams’ battle against relegation to League One.

The Verdict

Rooney has galvanised the group of players, and the youngsters in particular, the incredible levels of performance so far this season and Ebosele adapting to Championship football so smoothly is a credit to the manager.

The Rams have the difficult task of a trip to The Riverside on Saturday, to take on Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough who conquered Manchester United last week.

With Peterborough United and Reading struggling to pick up any points above them, somehow the general consensus seems to be that the Rams will pull off the great escape.

If Ebosele can continue putting in performances like the one against the Tigers in midweek, then he could write his name into Derby folklore regardless of whether or not he remains at Pride Park beyond the end of the season.