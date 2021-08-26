Wayne Rooney provides update after Liverpool linked with transfer swoop for Derby County man

Wayne Rooney insists that there has been no contact from Liverpool over a move for keeper David Marshall.

The 36-year-old keeper has found himself out of favour at Pride Park this summer, with Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, a move away does seem likely and reports this morning claimed that Jurgen Klopp was keen on bringing the stopper to Anfield as cover for the rest of the season.

However, speaking to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway, Rooney revealed that no approach has been made for the Scotland international, and that he’s unaware of any movement in terms of outgoings.

Despite that, it’s hard to imagine that the Rams would be unwilling to do a deal considering their financial position and that Marshall isn’t in Rooney’s plans right now.

The priority for Derby in recent weeks has been on incomings as Rooney looks to strengthen his squad after what has been a turbulent summer window so far.

The Rams are back in action against bitter rivals Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The verdict

It’s not going to be a surprise to see Marshall leave as the current situation isn’t good for everyone. From his perspective, he won’t want to be third-choice at a Championship club, so the keeper would surely welcome a move.

Meanwhile, Derby would want to move his wages out of the club which is obviously going to help financially, even if it’s only a little bit.

So, Rooney’s comments here are not ideal but that doesn’t mean something won’t materialise before the deadline on Tuesday.

