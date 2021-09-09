Wayne Rooney provides mixed Derby County update ahead of Birmingham City clash

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Kamil Jozwiak won’t be involved on Friday at Birmingham, although he has been boosted by the return of Sam Baldock and Jason Knight.

The Rams are back in action when they make the trip to St. Andrew’s on Friday as they look to build on a decent side that has seen the side lose just one of their opening five fixtures.

Blues will provide a stern test for Rooney’s men, and, speaking to the club’s official site, the boss gave an update on how the group are looking going into the game.

“Apart from Kamil Jozwiak, everyone’s back from international duty and they’ve all been with us today. Sam Baldock and Jason Knight are back in training so the squad looks a bit better now. Jason will be on the bench on Friday night and he’s a great option for me.”

Knight’s return will be particularly welcome for Derby as the 20-year-old has yet to feature this season after suffering an injury in pre-season that came from a tackle by Rooney.

The verdict

It’s frustrating for the manager that Jozwiak won’t be involved but it makes sense considering he is expected to play some part against England this evening.

He will be missed but the positives are that Baldock and especially Knight are returning to the squad. They provide Rooney with different options and more depth on the bench initially, which will be very welcome.

On the whole, there aren’t major problems for Rooney going into this game and he will be hoping for his side to compete well as they have done so far this season.

