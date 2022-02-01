Wayne Rooney provides Krystian Bielik update ahead of Derby County’s trip to Huddersfield Town

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that Krystian Bielik is ’50/50′ for tomorrow night’s game against Huddersfield Town.

The Polish international has had terrible luck since joining the Rams, with two serious knee injuries. However, Bielik, who has always impressed when on the pitch, return as a sub in the weekend draw against Birmingham City.

And, the 24-year-old made an instant impact, scoring with a remarkable overhead kick in stoppage time to salvage a point.

Worryingly though, the former Arsenal man was clutching his shoulder in serious pain after the effort and he left the pitch in serious discomfort.

Understandably, that had Derby fans very worried that Bielik would be set for another extended period out, but Derby presenter Owen Bradley stated that Rooney have a positive update on the player today.

It’s still unclear what the exact problem was for the defensive midfielder but the fact he is in contention shows that it’s not a serious injury.

Derby are currently seven points from safety as they push to complete an incredible escape from relegation this season.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s a major relief that Bielik hasn’t suffered another serious setback because that would have been a real shame for the player.

Even in just over 20 minutes he offered a timely reminder of just how good he can be, with Derby notably improving after his introduction and he obviously scored a wonderful goal to get a point.

Obviously, no risks will be taken with the player but the fact he still has a chance of featuring against the Terriers is a positive for the Rams.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.