Wayne Rooney provides injury update on experienced Derby County man

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that Colin Kazim-Richards is set for tests in the coming days to determine just how bad his injury is.

The forward was forced off shortly into the second half after pulling up after chasing a ball and he looked in pain as he was stretchered off.

Any fan watching the game could see it didn’t look good and Rooney told Derbyshire Live that whilst the club won’t know the full extent of the damage, he wasn’t predicting good news for Kazim-Richards.

“We will do all the right tests over the next few days to see what it is, but it is not going to be a short one, I think. I don’t know the extent of the injury but I don’t think it is going to be a quick fix. So we will lose him for a while. We will do tests to see how long that is.”

Losing the former Sheffield United man would be a big blow for the Rams as they have a small squad already, with the club having well-documented issues with the EFL this summer that has prevented Rooney doing the business he would’ve wanted.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to feel real sympathy for Kazim-Richards as he is going to be set for a lengthy spell out and that will be tough for him to take after coming through pre-season.

It’s also a real blow for Derby as not only does he lead the line well, but he is also a player with real experience that helps on the pitch in different ways.

But, these things happen and it’s now about finding out how long he will be out for and then it’s down to Kazim-Richards to bounce back.

