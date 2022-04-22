Wayne Rooney provides fresh update on potential Derby County takeover

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that progress has been made in Chris Kirchner’s bid to purchase Derby County, although there is still work to do on the deal.

The American businessman was named as the preferred bidder for the Rams earlier this month, with fans desperate for the takeover to go through after an extremely difficult year that has resulted in relegation to League One.

And, speaking to The Athletic reporter Elias Burke, Rooney gave a somewhat encouraging update.

“It’s close, it’s edging a bit closer but it’s still not done.”

The Manchester United legend has made it clear that if Kirchner does finalise his deal for the club then he will stay on, after doing a remarkable job this season even though it has resulted in relegation following the 21-point deduction they were hit with.

Kirchner is expected to allow Rooney to fund a major rebuild in the summer that should ensure that the Rams are able to be competitive in the third tier next season, as they seek an immediate return to the Championship.

The verdict

All connected to Derby are going to have to show patience here as these deals can take a while to sort, even when they seem advanced.

Yet, it’s clearly positive that talks are progressing and there doesn’t seem to be any major obstacles for Kirchner to overcome, it’s just a case of taking it step by step.

But, Rooney is right to be cautious, although he will already have one eye on the business he wants to do in what will be a very busy summer for Derby.

