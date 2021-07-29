Wayne Rooney provides fresh update on potential Derby County move for ex-Premier League player

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has refused to rule out a summer move for 29-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere, in an interview with the Derby Telegraph.

This is despite the 35-year-old currently operating under strict EFL transfer embargo rules, only being able to bring in a certain number of players this summer to bolster his squad after the Rams narrowly escaped the drop last term.

At this stage, the East Midlands side have numerous players currently training with them including Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock, Tom Carroll, Ryan Allsop, Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison, as well as Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom who were both at Pride Park last season.

However, they will only be able to offer a contract to four of them with the restrictions currently being placed on them.

And manager Rooney will have a hard task picking who should be offered a deal and who he may have to reluctantly let go of, despite many playing a key part in the club’s pre-season.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Davies, Wisdom and Morrison are first in line to receive a contract from Wayne Rooney. But fellow trialist Ryan Allsop, who started on the bench in their friendly against Real Betis last night, is also set to sign for the Rams according to talkSPORT’s reporter Alex Crook.

This could prevent 29-year-old Wilshere, who was released by Bournemouth this summer, from joining Wayne Rooney in the near future.

Addressing rumours about the midfielder potentially training with the club and the admiration he has for the midfielder, the Derby boss said: “I played for England with Jack, he is a fantastic player.

“No Jack has not been in with us, he hasn’t trained with us.

“You never know what develops, we will see what develops (with this potential signing).”

The Verdict:

Before his injuries, Jack Wilshere was tipped to become one of the best midfielders in world football, making this a tempting signing for Rooney to complete having played with him before.

He’s similar to Ravel Morrison in the fact both have failed to fulfil their potential from their earlier players but will both have a point to prove if they make the switch. With Jason Knight’s current injury, he would be an ideal addition to make if there weren’t such harsh restrictions and a need to address other areas first.

However, Wilshere has had his own injury problems in previous seasons and when you desperately need reliability from your players like the 35-year-old does right now, the former Arsenal man may not be able to step up to the plate regularly.

Because of this, it’s a signing they should look to avoid right now, especially with fellow central midfielder Tom Carroll already training with the Rams. Other areas and targets must take priority in the present moment.