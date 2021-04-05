Wayne Rooney provides fresh injury updates on several Derby County men

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Lee Gregory could miss the rest of the season, as he provided an injury update on several other Derby County players following the defeat to Reading today.

Whilst the Rams performed quite well against the promotion-chasing Royals, they missed chances at key moments and were punished themselves, meaning they are still looking over their shoulder in the fight to survive.

However, the run-in could be difficult for Derby, with Matt Clarke and Martyn Waghorn set for weeks out, Gregory longer and Jack Stretton also suffered a knock today, although there was a positive update on Nathan Byrne.

“Wayne confirmed that Jack Stretton was substituted due to an ankle injury. He has also ruled out Matt Clarke out for around two weeks following an impact injury in his groin area against Luton,” the club tweeted.

“Wayne added that Lee Gregory will miss the majority of the season and Martyn Waghorn will be out for a couple of weeks with hamstring injuries. Rooney also remained hopeful that Nathan Byrne’s clash wasn’t anything too serious, and hopes he’ll be okay in the coming days,” they added.

Things don’t get any easier for Rooney, with leaders Norwich next up for his team at Pride Park this weekend.

The verdict

This is not good news for Derby, as Rooney is going to have to do without some important, and experienced, players for the next few weeks.

Thankfully, he does have a big squad to work with, but this is going to push that to the limit in what is a crucial period for the club.

These things happen in football though, and it’s down to those on the fringes to step up and take the chances that will come their way in the coming weeks.

